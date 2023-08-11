Ffirst Day in Banff

The Canadian Rockies is one of those places that, as soon as you mention that you are going there to someone who has previously visited, they start foaming at the mouth and jumping up and down and lapsing into Valley Girl-speak, saying, “Ohhhhhhh my GOD! It is sooooooo beautiful!!!” complete with the multiple exclamation points. Alice has actually been here three times in the past 50 years or so and has been lobbying for a return trip — I’ve never been — as long as I have known her. Turns out there’s a good reason for this: witness the view from our hotel room, which we checked into a few hours ago as I type this.

The town, at about 4000 ft elevation, is loomed over by moderately sized mountains that reach up to about 11,000 ft, the most notable of which are Mount Rundle, Sulphur Mountain, Mount Norquay, and Cascade Mountain. (You can see two or three of them in the photo but I haven’t learned which is which yet.) We will be traveling around the region for the next eight days, accompanied by our friends Janet and Tim, with whom we have made two similar driving trips, one in Iceland and one in the Pacific Northwest. We have a great time traveling with them in part because they live in northern Ohio and so their standards for both natural beauty and civilized company are extremely low.

We rendezvoused at Calgary International Airport, fortuitously arriving within a few minutes of each other, they from Cleveland and we from Washington Dulles. We then picked up our rental SUV, big enough to hold two couples’ luggage, which includes my camera equipment and Janet’s infinite supply of snacks. (In our household she is known as Ms. Kind Bar.) Our ~600 mile route makes a rough south-to-north semicircle, beginning in Calgary and ending in Edmonton. It is a rather astonishing route, punctuated frequently by jaw-dropping alpine mountain and lake views around every curve, as though one were transported into “The Sound of Music”, only with Canadians instead of Nazis.

The trip is also punctuated by Janet’s road trip car games — she is an inveterate game player and is only slightly less competitive than, say, Lance Armstrong, Bobby Fischer, or Conan the Barbarian. The game during the 2-hour drive from the airport to our first night’s stay here in Banff was a question game, sort of a PG-rated version of “Never Have I Ever”. One gained or lost points depending on whether one had been in a car accident/ridden a motorcycle/taken a photo of a “Welcome to [name of US state]” sign/etc. That last sparked a Talmudic-level discussion when Tim confessed to the youthful lapse of having had his photo taken in front of a “Welcome to Florida” sign when he was 17. Janet insisted that this somehow satisfied the criterion of having taken the picture, was soundly overruled by the rest of us, and will probably be smarting from the defeat for the next week.

Our first night accomodations are the Juniper Hotel, which sits within the boundaries of Banff National Park. Canada’s parks require a pass much as American ones do, but it’s a pretty good deal: there are ranger stations at the various entry points on the road, and we purchased a Discovery Pass for about US$110, which gives one-year access to most of the major parks for a single vehicle carrying up to 7 people. (A small but frustrating downside of this trip being almost entirely within the confines of one or another national park is that there was no point in bringing my drone, since just as in the US it cannot legally be flown within them.)

As for the town of Banff itself, it was settled in the 1880’s, a consequence of the construction of the transcontinental railroad, and is now a major stop on the Trans-Canadian Highway. There are 8,000 permanent residents who in high season host 100,000 people at any given moment, which is another way of saying that you do not want to go near downtown Banff. But that’s fine, because what you do want to be doing is variously ogling or hiking around the scenery, which of course is our plan. I confess that we were derelict in our advance planning because we did not previously appreciate just how densely touristed this place is, with a lot of the natural attractions (e.g., Lake Louise) requiring hard-to-get reservations. Luckily an extensive before-dinner round of Googling and back-and-forth discussion, plus some necessary compromises, enabled us to book excursions to most of what we wanted in the immediate area for the next couple of days, with enough free time for some easy hiking. We are only staying at the Juniper Hotel for a single night, though we will be returning to the area from our base of operations for the next three nights, the Emerald Lake Lodge, which seems very snazzy indeed.